Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on decision to sever ties with Royal Challengers Bangalore, denies ‘greedy’ charge

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally broken his silence on the decision to sever ties with Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of this year’s IPL auction. The Indian cricketer also denied charges from a section of fans, who accused him of being greedy.



Chahal, who played 113 matches for the RCB and took 139 wickets, said that he was told by the IPL team management that only three players namely Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj were being retained. The list did not include his name.

“I have a close bond with RCB, especially with the fans. I got to play a lot of matches with the team. I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me ‘why did you ask for this much money?’. The reality is that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) called me and said ‘Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions’ (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj),” Chahal was quoted by Times of India as saying.

The Indian spinner added, “They didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that – ‘we will go for you in the auction’. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what.”

Chahal will be representing Rajasthan Royals in the 15th edition of the IPL. Rajasthan Royals will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. This year’s IPL has 10 teams after Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were added as two new teams.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their inaugural match against Gujarat on Monday.