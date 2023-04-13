“Your restlessness and haste (to support an alleged criminal) expose your agenda”: Bihar’s IPS Officer Sushil Kumar lashes out at Sonu Sood for supporting notorious YouTuber

A prominent IPS officer from Bihar has lashed out at little-known Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for extending his support to Manish Kashyap, a notorious YouTuber known for his hatred for Muslims.

IPS Officer Susil Kumar minced no words as he exposed Sonu’s hidden agenda. He wrote, “Sonu Sood ji, The law and justice are all important in the country. You should have waited before supporting (an alleged criminal) by hiding behind the interest of the country. You tweet raises doubts and causes disbelief. Don’t trust the police, but do respect the country’s judicial system.”

Sonu had written in his tweet, “As much as I know Manish Kashyap, he has always raised his voice for the welfare of the people of Bihar. Maybe he made some mistakes. But I can say with confidence that he fought only for the interest of the country. Nothing in our country is above justice and law. Whatever happens, will be right.”

Reacting to this, IPS Officer Susil Kumar wrote, “Even I say that whatever happens will be good. Your restlessness and haste (to support an alleged criminal) expose your agenda. There’s a race to become a messiah in this country. People will make you (a messiah) too. But, let’s not get restless.”

Kumar signed off his post with a caveat that this was issued in public interest.

Sonu is facing widespread condemnation for his support to a YouTuber, who has often used filthy languages to hurl abuses at Muslims, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan and other Muslim actors. Many felt that they were not surprised by Sonu’s support for Islamophobia and bigotry.

The person that Sonu has described as a patriot is facing serious charges of sedition as he allegedly tried to create inter-state war between Bihar and Tamil Nadu by using fake videos.

IPS Officer Sushil Kumar is currently posted as the SP, Cyber Crime and Economic Offences, Bihar. Interestingly, the notorious YouTuber is also being investigated by the Economic Offence department for financial fraud.