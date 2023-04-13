Rejection made her cry, blocked Salman Khan’s number in annoyance; former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif drops bombshell on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif has made a shocking revelation on blocking Salman Khan’s number when the Bollywood megastar called her to offer a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The former Bigg Boss contestant made the revelation in the presence of Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show.



Shehnaaz, who shot to fame from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, revealed how she was annoyed by the phone call from the Bollywood megastar when he called her to offer a role in his upcoming blockbuster.

According to Shehnaaz, she was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when she received a call from an unknown number. “And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same,” Shehnaaz said.

However, after a few minutes, she received a message, which stated that Salman was trying to reach out to her.

“Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film,” Shehnaaz added.

In another revelation, the former reality TV contestant said that her mother had predicted that she would one day work in Salman’s film. This was after she was rejected by producers of a music video.

She said, “When I went to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, ‘Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don’t want to shoot with her. Take her back.’ I came back and cried a lot at home, that I’ve been rejected. My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom’s words always come true.”

Salman and the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film just days before its release. The film featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is set to hit theatres this Eid.