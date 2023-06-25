Wrestlers end protests against sexual exploitation by BJP MP; Sakshi Malik says she’s taking break from social media; to fight battle in court

India’s top wrestlers have announced that they were ending their protests against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual exploitation case. Sakshi Malik said that she was also taking a break from social media for some time.



Sakshi wrote in a tweet, “I am also taking a break from social media for a few days.. Thank you all.”

She said that the Delhi Police had completed their investigation in the wrestlers’ complaint against Singh and submitted the charge-sheet in the court.

“Wrestlers’ fight in this case will now continue in the court instead of on the streets,” Sakshi wrote.

Vinesh Phogat, another wrestler taking part in the protest, too wrote on Twitter that she was taking a break from social media. Vinesh and Bajrang Punia also shared an identical statement saying that their battle will continue in the court and not on the streets.

Some of India’s champion wrestlers had accused Singh, who’s also the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, of sexually assaulting female athletes. The Delhi Police, which reports to the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had come under criticism for not acting swiftly on the wrestlers’ complaint.

The Delhi Police later filed a complaint against Singh.

Wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for months demanding the arrest of Singh.