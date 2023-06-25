Disha Patani shares photos with her ‘little one’ Suryansh; triggers crude reactions from fans

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for sharing her bold photos on Instagram and setting the internet on fire. However, she found herself at the centre of crude reactions after she posted a couple of photos with her brother Suryansh Patani.



Sharing a couple of photos with her younger brother, Disha wrote, “My little one.”

In the photo, Disha was seen sporting a casual attire as she posed for the camera. Disha wore a baggy cargo and a crop top, her brother was seen in a T-shirt and a track bottom.

No sooner did she share the photos, her post began to evoke plenty of reactions from her followers on the Meta-owned social media platform.

Some of her followers teased her by asking if her ‘little one’ was meant for her son, while others asked who her ‘big one’ was.

User r.i.y.a_1210 wrote, “Little one kya bf yaa beta.” Another user, Ayush Jha, advised Disha’s brother that he should have at least ironed his T-shirt. “Press toh kar leta,” he wrote.

Seeing the flurry of weird comments, one user advised, “People in the comments are really weird 😭😭☠️ uska Bhai Hain woh… Kuch bhi kahe ja rahe ho?”

On work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha, whose release date is yet to be decided even though the shooting for the film is over. She’s also working on the Tamil-language period action drama, Kanguva. She will also been seen opposite Prabhas in a Telugu-Hindi bilingual science fiction film, Project K.