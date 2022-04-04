Who is IAS officer Shailbala Martin, second civil servant after Tina Dabi to set internet on fire with marriage announcement?

Veteran IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a new civil servant after IAS topper Tina Dabi to set the internet on fire with her marriage plans. This was after it was reported that Martin was set to marry journalist Rakesh Pathak in Madhya Pradesh.



57-year-old Pathak is a journalist by profession and has been married before, whilst this is the first marriage for Martin.

Pathak, a father of two grown-up daughters, lost his wife in 2015 due to cancer. Announcing the decision, Pathak said, “Shail ji is the resident of Indore and an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. She has also served as Collector and Commissioner of Municipal Corporation. She has also held several important positions in the Madhya Pradesh government. These days, she is working as the Additional Secretary in the General Administration department of the state government.”

Pathak is a Hindu Brahmin, while Martin is Christian by faith. But the veteran journalist said that they have known each other for the last two years. “Not only do we think alike but Shail is also a great human being,” said Pathak.

The news of an IAS officer n=entering wedlock came just days after IAS topper Tina Dabi announced her second marriage with fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande. While Tina became an IAS officer in 2016, Gawande cracked the UPSC exams in 2013. A qualified medical doctor, Gawande is 13 years senior to Tina. But the IAS officer has rejected speculations over the age gap between them.

Tina was earlier married to fellow IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan from Jammu and Kashmir.