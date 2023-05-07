Who Is 33-Year-Old Mauricio Garcia, Texas Mall Shooter Who Left 8 People Dead? Motive, Family, Religion

Authorities in the US have revealed that the man behind the Texas Mall Shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Garcia launched a mass shooting at the Texas Mall and killed eight people and left seven injured. He was eventually tracked by the police and killed. This was possible because a police team was already at the mall in connection with a different case.

Authorities say that Garcia used one AR-15 style weapon and at least one other weapon to carry out the mass shooting. The police, however, alsofound multiple weapons in his car.

President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall.”

He added, “Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. We need more action, faster to save lives.”

Who Is 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia?

According to CNN, Garcia was living in some form of temporary housing. The Dallas Morning News has reported that Garcia had been staying in an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.

The police on Saturday had raided a house in Dallas but it emerged that they belonged to his parents.

Garcia had no previous serious criminal record and was working as a security guard at the time of committing the crime.

He is believed to have grown up in North Dallas and attended Bryan Adams High School.

Garcia’s victims include people aged between 5 and 61.

Motive, Family, Religion

The authorities are still trying to ascertain the motive behind Saturday’s carnage. He reportedly lived with his parents even though it’s not clear whether he was married. There’s no information about his religious belief.

Texas Mall Shooting was the second deadliest mass shooting in the United States in 2023 and was the second in Texas in a little over a week.