Abdul Samad replicates Lord Rinku Singh in thrilling IPL encounter; sets internet on fire; Kavya Maran’s expression changes from dejection to ecstasy

Hyderabad Sunrisers on Sunday pulled off a thrilling win against Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring game with Abdul Samad showcasing his extraordinary batting talent. Taking a leaf out of Lord Rinku Singh’s book, Samad hit Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma for a huge six off the last ball of the match to pull off a historic win. This sent Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran into ecstasy, who was seen extremely tense only a few moments ago.



Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 214-2 in 20 overs Jos Buttler making 95 from 65 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson too made 66 from 38 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad appeared determined to achieve the target all through the match but found the going tough in the last over when they needed to score five runs off the last ball to win the match. Though Abdul Samad is known for his hard-hitting, he’s failed to impress his fans in the current season of the IPL. But, the young player stunned everyone when he hit Sandeep Sharma for a huge six and scripted an impressive win for his side.

Glenn Phillips, who was declared Player Of The Match, showered praises on Samad saying that not many expected Sunrisers Hyderabad to score 17 runs from the last over. “I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously we got that little bit of luck with the no ball,” Phillips said.

Samad’s knock was remiscent of Lord Rinku Singh’s knock against Gujarat Titans when the batter from Aligarh hit five sixes in the last over to pull off a sensational win for Shah Rukh Khan-woned team.

As expected, Twitter moved in with lightning speed to draw a parallel with both players. Some also captured the jubilant mood of Kavya, who was seen jumping with joy after Samad hit the victory shot.

Dhurv Jurel, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Abdul Samad. The finishers for T20 loading for India. pic.twitter.com/L9RRXmcHeG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

First it was Rinku Singh and today it was Abdul Samad. IPL just getting us know the talented players 🤍#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/NsFH1AqdGn — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 7, 2023

3 Unbelievable finishes in IPL this season 1) Rinku Singh 5 sixes against GT

2) KL Rahul Choke against GT

3) Sandeep No ball and last Ball Six to win the match by Samad against RR . — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) May 7, 2023

2023 IPL, only few matches went to the last ball thriller. Samad finish, Would rate 2nd best match next to Rinku Singh Heroics..#RRvsSRH — Nasrullah Samiullah (@NasrullahSamiu2) May 7, 2023