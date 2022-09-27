Who Is 26-year-Old Brandon Van Riper, Killed By Brother In Sterling Heights Shooting? Motive, Punishment

In a shocking development on 24 September 26-year-old Brandon Van Riper was killed in an act of shooting by none other than his 17-year-old brother in Sterling Heights. The police have arrested the victim’s brother for shooting Riper dead. The tragic incident took place on Saturday at 5:30 PM on the 43000 block of Frontenac Drive in Sterling Heights.

Who Is 26-year-Old Brandon Van Riper?

Van Riper was pronounced dead on the scene of the tragedy prompting police to immediately take the victim’s 17-year-old brother into custody.

The victim’s friends say that Riper was the most ‘giving’ person and became his younger siblings’ guardian when their parents both died in 2012 and 2021 respectively.

A GoFundMe page launched to raise for Riper’s memorial and his brother’s bail says that the deceased leaves behind three brothers and a sister.

“They lost their mother in 2012 and the two youngest children lost their father in 2021. Brandon took on the responsibility of gaining full guardianship of both boys. He worked his fingers to the bone working multiple jobs to provide for them and get them through school,” the page says.

It continues, “To say the least, he was a fighter, figuring out the toughest situations and helping the boys through their grief and loss. Like most 26-year-olds who pass unexpectedly, Brandon had no insurance or savings for a memorial service.

“These funds may also go towards bailing out our brother pending investigation by the police.”

Riper’s friends say that the shooting was accidental and there was no malice attached.

According to a news report by Detroit News, prosecutors are still reviewing the incident to determine appropriate charges for the 17-year-old boy.

Dena Halim, a close friend of the deceased from her middle school days, recalled him as the ‘sweetest, kindest’ person she’d ever met.

Halim was quoted as saying, “He would give the shirt off his back to anybody.” She said that Riper ‘always has a smile on his face, was a shoulder to cry on for anybody who needed him.’