What Dhanashree Verma Said On Rumours Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal; Gets Support From Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar

Dhanashree Verma on Sunday took to social media to write a long post on rumours that she had divorced her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. She found plenty of support from friends and well-wishers including Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Writing in her long note, Dhananshree said, “Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys 😂 Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Dhananshree and Yuzvendra Chahal had exchanged wedding vows in 2020. While Chahal is an integral part of the Indian cricket team, Dhananshree is a choreographer.

Reacting to divorce rumours, Dhananshree wrote, “I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately

This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least.

“All I want to say is that I had so much fear of how I would carry my life on from this injury forward. It was a question of several months of rest, recovery and physiotherapy even post surgery. After living in fear for so many days, today I woke up with ZERO FEAR. I felt invincible as with the knowing that I can turn any adversity into my power. I can re-claim my power back from any situation.

“I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.

“In fact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life.

“I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing emobodiment of your truth.

“Thanks for turning my weakness into my strength and helping me strengthen my integrity further.

“Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else.”

She signed off her statement as DVC (Dhananshree Verma Chahal).

Reacting to her clarification, Neha wrote, “We love you dhanna.. You’re the strongest!! ” Aparshakti commented, “Big Hug to you both.”

But the most important comment came from the Indian cricketer himself, who commented, “My woman.”