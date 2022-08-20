What Ben Stokes said South Africa humiliate England at Lord’s inside three days

England skipper Ben Stokes was stunned after South Africa humiliated the hosts in the first Test at the Lord’s inside three days. England were defeated by an innings and 12 runs.

Batting first, England were bowled out for just 165. South Africa made 326 as the visitors took a lead of 161 runs.

However, England’s batting woes continued even in the second innings as they bowled out for just 149, losing the match inside three days.

The defeat on the home turf came as a shock for captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum after they led the team to emphatic victories in four Tests before coming to the Lord’s Test.

Speaking after the match, Stokes said, “We have won four games in a certain manner and we have lost a game. That’s what happens.

“We’re not for one minute going to look back at this and think we’re going to have to change what we’ve done.”

Stokes told BBC that South Africa were the better team ‘on all three days.’ “They almost didn’t allow us to play in that free-flowing way,” the England captain said.

Scores in brief:

England 165 & 149: Lees 35, Broad 35; Nortje 3-47

South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71

South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs