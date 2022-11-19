Veteran actor Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Tabassum has passed away after a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. She was 78.



She is known for her work as a child artist and also as the host of popular Doordarshan talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.

The news of her death was confirmed by Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil. According to Govil, Tabassum died on Friday.

“She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes,” Indian Express quoted Govil as saying.

Tabassum had to spend 10 days in hospital last year after he tested positive for coronavirus.

She acted in several films such as Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar, Bari Behen, Deedar and Swarg among others.