“Ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril”: P Chidambaram issues warning on fiasco over Tajinder Pal Bagga’s arrest days after tweets on Umran Malik

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has issued a stern warning over the fiasco related to the arrest of BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. Bagga was later released from the custody of the Punjab Police with the intervention of the police from Haryana and Delhi.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram wrote, “This was bound to happen some day. Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future. Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril.”

His subsequent tweet read, “I had warned when the Assam police arrested Mr Jigesh Mevani MLA for a tweet posted in Gujarat!”

The Assam Police had travelled to Gujarat to arrest Dalit MLA Jignesh Mevani for tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chidambaram wrote, “The “autonomy“ of each State police force must stop at the border of another State and the police of the first State must take the consent of the other State. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried.”

The Punjab Police had arrested Bagga from his house in Delhi on Friday. However, they were abruptly stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. A team of the Delhi Police later arrived in Kurukshetra to ‘rescue’ Bagga from the custody of the Punjab Police.

A court in Mohali has issued an arrest warrant against Bagga, who is likely to be arrested again any time now.

Bagga is accused of making provocative remarks on Twitter and issuing death threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police report to the government headed by Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, while the force is under control of the BJP-led governments in Haryana and Delhi.