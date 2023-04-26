Today’s Wordle answer and clue as the brain teaser game nears 1000 milestone

The brain-teaser game Wordle has truly caught the imagination of a global audience. Users across the globe have been thronging to the New York Times website to solve the word every day and even share their success on social media platforms. Launched by an individual as a fun game, this was later bought by The New York Times for a fee understood to be close to $1 million.

The game will achieve a new milestone of reaching 1,000 days in less than a year’s time. Today’s puzzle was number 676.

Form some, the game has become too easy and predictable, however, others are still finding some of the words incredibly difficult to crack. This has kept the interest surrounding the game intact.

Wordle hint and clues for today (#676, 26 April)

Yesterday’s answer was JOKER. But if you want to find out the correct word for today, here are some of the hints.

The word is a noun

It has more consonants than vowels

It could be New York or London or even Delhi or Mumbai

Good luck in your attempts to solve this puzzle. You can come back to this website for hints and on tomorrow’s Wordle.