Kejriwal accused of splashing taxpayers’ Rs. 45 crore on house renovation; curtains bought for Rs. 8 lakh; red-faced AAP says Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spent Rs. 40 crore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of splashing Rs. 45 crore on renovating his house in the national capital. The revelation has come as a huge setback for a politician, who once said that he will live an austere life once elected as the chief minister of Delhi. Left red-faced, his party, the AAP, has now justified the expenditure saying that even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent Rs. 40 crore towards house renovation.

Addressing a news conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s palace was being renovated at a time when there was an outcry in Delhi due to Corona. Now I understand why oxygen tankers were not able to reach the hospitals… Kejriwal was not able to provide beds to the patients as he was busy renovating his palace.”

अरविंद केजरीवाल का महल उस समय रेनोवेट हो रहा था जब दिल्ली में कोरोना से हाहाकार मचा था। अब समझ में आ रहा है कि ऑक्सीजन के टैंकर क्यों अस्पतालों तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे थे… केजरीवाल मरीजों को बेड नहीं दे पा रहे थे क्योंकि वो अपने महल के रेनोवेशन में व्यस्त थे। – डॉ @sambitswaraj… pic.twitter.com/eO0Qn2DV3k — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2023

Patra also said that Kejriwal spent Rs. 4.37 crores on “Pre Fabricated Wooden Walls” in his house since he wasn’t happy with the quality of the paint. Patra said, “Story of Maharaja’s Marble -Arvind Kejriwal ji doesn’t like the country’s marble, so he has given a special order and installed marble worth more than ₹ 1.15 crore from Vietnam #SheeshMahal.”

Kejriwal was a key figure of the so-called India Aagainst Corruption movement against the then Congress government led by Manmohan Singh. He had vowed to end corrutpion by launching his political outfit, the Aam Aadmi Party. He had repeatedly said that he will never accept a government bungalow after coming to power. But, his critics highlight how he’s reneged on almost all his promises.

Meanwhile, his party colleague Raghav Chadha justified the lavish expenditure saying that this was only 3% of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent on building his new house. He also said on Times Now TV channel that Chouhan had spent Rs. 40 croee on renovating his house in Madhya Pradesh.