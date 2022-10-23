“Thank you my love”: Virat Kohli’s adorable reaction after wife Anushka Sharma writes heartfelt note on heroic knock against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday posted an adorable reaction to his wife’s heartfelt social media post on his heroic knock against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 82 from 523 balls to pull off a sensational run-chase against India’s arch-rivals.



Reacting to Kohli’s match-winning performance, Anushka said, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

“You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!”

She concluded her note by saying, “So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin❤️.”

Anushka’s note went viral in no time as the actress started trending on the itnernet. It elicited plenty of response from Bollywood celebrities and others. Reacting to his wife’s adorable note, Kohli wrote, “Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much.”

Batting first, Pakistan had made 159-8 in 20 overs. India’s run chase started on a disastrous note as they lost their top four batters for just 31. However, Kohli built the innings with Hardik Pandya and added more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket to guide India to a spectacular victory.