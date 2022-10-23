T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s heroic knock guides India to massive win against Pakistan

Virat Kohli played a heroic knock to guide India to a huge victory against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday.



Batting first, Pakistan made 159-8 in 20 overs with Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed scoring fifties. Their fifties assumed significance that Pakistan had lost their star batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam cheaply.

India’s Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each.

India too didn’t start their run chase on a good note as they lost four wickets when the team’s score was just 31. But Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya added more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket to build India’s innings. Pandya was later out for 40 from 37 balls.

Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 from 57 balls.