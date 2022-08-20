Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to social media to announce the arrival of her baby.



A statement from both Sonam and Anand read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Sonam shared the statement with a blue heart emoji.

Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor, wrote, “”We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshvardhan.”

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March this year. She had taken to Instagram to write, ““Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”