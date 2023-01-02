Six, Out? Controversial catch in Big Bash League sparks debate over cricket laws; ICC, MCC respond

An insane catch by Michael Neser in the Big Bash League has become a topic of intense social media discussions with fans raising questions over the laws of cricket. This was after Neser displayed a breathtaking fielding effort at the boundary to hold on to what’s being described an insane catch.



Jordan Silk had attempted to hit a six at the long-off at the Gabba when Neser showed his brilliant athleticism, which allowed him to hold on to the catch after several efforts.

Neser first caught the ball inside the boundary but he was quick to toss it in the air after he realised he would cross the boundary rope. Once outside the boundary, Neser showed an incredible presence of mind as he times his second jump in a way that he could toss the ball again in the air without touching ground. He eventually returned back into the field of play to complete the catch.

The on-field umpire had to reply on TV replays to declare the batter out. However, many on social media questioned the umpire’s decision. Faced with the growing controversy, the Marylebone Cricket Club and the ICC responded by citing the laws of cricket on the matter. The MCC tweeted, “The key points are:1) The FIRST contact must be inside the boundary, and 2) the fielder can’t be touching the ball and the ground beyond the boundary at the same time.”

The ICC wrote, “Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary”.”

Experts say that fielders are allowed to make as many attempts on the catch as long as their first touch of the ball is inside the boundary lineand their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary while finishing the catch.