Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, Martina Navratilova, has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. Navratilova was earlier treated for breast cancer way back in 2010.



The 66-year-old former tennis star said that both cancers had been caught at an early stage.

“The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” she said. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.” she was quoted by the BBC as saying.

Navratilova, who won the Wimbledon titles on nine occasions, was meant to cover this month’s Australian Open as a pundit in Melbourne, but she will now make limited remote appearances during the championship.