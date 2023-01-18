Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score double century in ODI as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in thriller; Mohammed Siraj achieves milestone at home ground

India on Wednesday defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in a thrilling encounter as Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double century in a One Day International. Aside from Gill’s heroics with the bat, Mohammed Siraj too picked up another four-wicket haul as he got his first international wicket at the home ground.



Winning the toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. India piled up a total of 349-8 in 50 overs with Gill scoring his first-ever double-century in ODI. This was second consecutive century but this time he managed to convert his century into a historic double-ton.

Gill’s knock of 208 from 149 balls included 9 sixes and 19 fours.

Though New Zealand began their run chase on a disastrous note, losing their first six wickets for just 131, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner 163 runs for the seventh wicket, bringing the Kiwis to close to victory. However, their efforts were futile as New Zealand fell short of 13 runs.

Bracewell made 140 from 78 balls, while Santner chipped in with 57 from 45 balls.

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowler as he picked up four wickets by conceding just 46 runs from his quota of 10 overs.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said, “It was an amazing innings from Bracewell. From 131/6, to come and play an innings like that, for him to put our team in a situation to win the game, it’s outstanding. Obviously disappointing we couldn’t get across the line but it was special. When you’re chasing and coming at a pressure situation, to give us a chance to win that game was special. I think it probably gripped a bit more under lights, India used a lot more cutters into the wicket and it worked.”

Rohit Sharma, for his part, said, “To be honest, the way Bracewell was batting and the way it came on to the bat nicely, it was clean ball-striking. We knew that if we bowled well, we would be okay unless we really slipped up with the ball. Unfortunately, that’s what happened. I did say at the toss that I’d like to see us challenge ourselves, not quite the situation I expected but that’s how it is. Gill is going really well. Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but in the red-ball, T20 format and now ODIs. Really good to see what he does with the ball.”

Shubman Gill was declared the Player of the Match.