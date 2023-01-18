“It’s an abuse to domestic cricket”: Venkatesh Prasad hits out at Indian selectors for not selecting Sarfaraz Khan after Mumbai batter scores another century

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has hit out at Indian selectors for not selecting Sarfaraz Khan despite his consistent performance in domestic cricket. Mincing no words, Prasad said that not selecting Khan to represent India was tantamount to abuse to domestic cricket.

“Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter,” Prasad tweeted.

One of the excuses given to justify Khan’s exclusion despite his exceptional performances in domestic cricket was that the Mumbai batter was overweight.

Prasad said, “And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs.”

Khan had recently opened up about his disappointment on not getting a place in Team India even after scoring 13 centuries in his last 35 innings with an average of more than 108. Many have compared his recent performances with that of legendary Don Bradman, who ended his career with an average of over 99.

In an interview with Times of India, Khan had said, ” When the team was announced and my name wasn’t there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too.”

Several former India cricketers and commentator Harsha Bhogle had questioned the BCCI’s decision to not select Khan to play against Australia in the upcoming series. The BCCI, headed by BJP leader Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, has not explained the reason behind his mysterious exclusion.