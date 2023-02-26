Shah Rukh Khan turns emotional as Pathaan hero reveals how he misses this film’s director ‘every day’; glimpse of Aryan Khan in raw, uncontrolled look

Shah Rukh Khan has once again established his authority as the King of Bollywood with the runaway success of Pathaan as the film grossed more than Rs. 1,000 crore at the box office and counting. The success of Pathaan assumes significance given that many of his recent films had bombed at the box office, bringing his stardom under scrutiny. This was further compounded by the widespread call for a boycott of Pathaan by India’s Hindutva brigade backed by BJP leaders. On Sunday, King Khan, as he’s fondly addressed by his fans, shared his ‘raw’ and ‘uncontrolled’ look from 1994 as he revealed how he missed one of his favourite directors ‘every day’. Shah Rukh’s raw look from the early 90s also gave a glimpse of resemblance with his son Aryan Khan.

Sharing a photo from his 1994 hit film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Shah Rukh wrote, “At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled….craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!”

Shah Rukh’s lines evoked overwhelming reactions from fans as they recalled the actor’s character in the film. Directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa had Shah Rukh in Sunil’s character.

One fan wrote, “Our absolute fav character of Hindi cinema. Thank you Kundan Shah for Sunil.”

Another commented, “that moment when Anna kissed Sunil, jus before ‘Ae Kaash ke hum’

That expression on his face & later the happiness as he sings- Ho bas agar tum humare sanam, ham to sitaron pe rakhde kadam…KHKN is not jus my fav SRK film- its My All@Time Fav…So much of Me in Sunil…ghar pe vcr rent pe aaya tha- jus 1 day before my results were to come & thn Sunil@failed in his exams- I was sure in that moment ki main kal Fail hone wala hun.”

Pathaan has just become the highest-grossing Bollywood film and is destined to smash many more records.