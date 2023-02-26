“You meet Bhagwant Mann not Mohandas Gandhi before going to jail”: Manish Sisodia faces ridicule from BJP functionaries ahead of CBI grilling

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday faced brutal trolling from BJP functionaries for his decision to visit Rajghat ahead of the CBI grilling in the liquor scam case.

Sisodia, a senior AAP leader and a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, is facing charges of corruption in the infamous liquor scam case. He and his party have denied the charges of corruption.

Sisodia took out a road show in a show of strength as he expressed his fear of an arrest by the federal probe agency. He asked his supporters to take care of his wife, who he said was unwell.

“When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested.

Also Read: CBI arrest Manish Sisodia’s aide in Delhi liquor scam case; AAP leaders accuse BJP of trying to crush Kejriwal-led party

“I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing,” Sisodia was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

His detractors from the BJP took to Twitter to ridicule him for visiting Rajghat ahead of the CBI grilling.

#ManishSisodia

When EXPERIMENT WITH LIQUOR meets EXPERIMENT WITH NEICES. If you are caught in liquor scam, you meet Bhagwant Mann not Mohandas Gandhi before going to jail pic.twitter.com/jSDPAwSkSb — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) February 26, 2023

We had asked AAP and its leaders why Manish Sisodia allowed cartelisation in the Excise policy. Besides, we asked some more pointed questions. However, we received no answer from them. They keep beating around the bush. – Dr. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/heRwvYCtqm — BJP (@BJP4India) February 26, 2023

Shameful! Is this a celebration of corruption? A victory rally or some Nobel prize for corruption? Godfather of Corruption Manish Sisodia visits FATHER OF NATION who was against Sharab! Pehle karo Brashtachar, jaanch pe scream Victimhood & Atyachar , yeh inka Shishtachar ! pic.twitter.com/VwLnEeWegL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 26, 2023

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on 19 February but he sought more time saying that he was scheduled to present the budget in his capacity as the Delhi government’s finance minister.