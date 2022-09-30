Salm Khan mourns death of body double with heartfelt note; Sangeeta Bijlani reacts

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday took to social media to mourn the tragic death of his body double, who died at the age of 50. The body double, who worked with Salman in more than 50 films, was Sagar Pandey.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself with Pandey, Salman wrote, “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me (Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there with me). May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey.”

The photo shared by Salman was reportedly taken on the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. According to media reports, Pandey died of a heart attack while going to his gym for a regular workout.

Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “RIP.” Salman’s hair stylist, Aalim Hakim, wrote, “Oh no.. May his soul rest in peace … Sagar.”

Many others too reacted to Salman’s post to condole Pandey’s death. One wrote, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty Allah on you.”

Another fan wrote, “I love you Salman Khan and please take care of yourself.”

Pandey featured in more than 50 films alongside Salman. Some of those films included Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Pay, Dabangg, Dabangg 2. He also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman.

Salman will next be seen hosting his Colors TV show, Bigg Boss, which is set to start from 1 October (today). Salman is also busy working on his upcoming film namely Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also featuring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

Salman’s other upcoming films also include Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.