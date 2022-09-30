Have any patients suffered injuries in shooting at Seton Hospital in Austin?

Police in Austin say that several shots had been fired at the city’s Seton Hospital forcing the cops to place the hospital on lockdown.



A statement by the police said, “ALERT: APD Officers responded to a shots fired call at Seton Hospital in Northwest Austin located at 11113 Research Blvd Svrd Nb. As a precautionary measure, the hospital has been placed on lockdown. More details to come.”

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, no patients have been ‘located, treated, or transported’ as a result of the reported incident.

The authorities will soon address the media about the shooting. A news flash by Austin-Travis County EMS said, “Media please standby. Media staging will be relocating soon due to road closures in the area & difficulty accessing. Standby for updated media staging location. More information to follow.”

Meanwhile, people have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow responders to work the incident.