Reason behind South Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon’s shocking death at young age; funeral date confirmed

The entertainment industry is mourning the tragic death of South Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon, who passed away at the age of 55 last week. The actress died in Seoul. The news of Soo-yeon’s shocking death has prompted her fans find out the reason why her life was cut short in such a tragic manner.

Her fans have found it hard believe that the actress is no more given that she had finished her filming schedule for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi film JUNG_E, which is helmed by Train To Busan and Hellbound fame Yeon Sang-ho. The film is expected to be streamed on the OTT platform later this year.

Reason for Soo-yeon’s death

According to reports, the famous actress suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on 7 May. She was rushed to a hospital in Seoul but she did not survive. She was surrounded by her close family members and friends.

Local media reports said that she was found unresponsive around 5 PM local time in Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul.

Soo-yeon attained international fame in the 80s when she won the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival for her acting in The Surrogate Woman. She won the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival for her role in Come, Come, Come Upward in 1989.

She went on to feature prominently in several popular films such as Wings (1990), Girls’ Night Out (1998) and Hanbando (2006). She was last seen in 2013 film Juri. Soo-yeon was making her comeback through the Netflix sci-fi film JUNG_E.

Funeral

Soo-yeon’s funeral will take place today (Wednesday) in Seoul. The funeral committee, according to a report by the NME website, will be led by former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Kim Dong-ho.

Dong-ho said how Soo-yeon broke boundaries with her fearless performances and won ‘two major international awards.’

Taking to Instagram, Netflix Korea wrote, “It was an honour to be with the late Kang Soo-yeon, who always showed great acting and good energy on the set. We will not forget every moment of actress Kang Soo-yeon who did her best for good work.”