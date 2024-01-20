Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video, prime accused Navin arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one Navin in connection with the deepkfake video of Rashmika Mandanna. Navin is being described as the prime accused in the deepfake video case.

Delhi Police’s DCP IFSO Unit Hemant Tiwari told reporters on Saturday that his unit had arrested the main accused identified as Eemani Naveen, who is 24 years of age and hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. The police have also confiscated his laptop and mobile phone.

The accused is believed to have deleted a lot of data but the cops are trying to recover them.

It has emerged that Navin also ran a fan page of Rashmika in the past. It’s, however, not created what prompted him to create the deepfake video of Rashmika.

The deepfake video of Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna had set the internet on fire in November last year with even Amitabh Bachchan throwing his weight behind the controversy. Meanwhile, the girl whose body was used to create a deepfake video of Rashmika, has broken her silence as she took to her social media page. This has prompted many to ask, “Who Is Zara Patel?”