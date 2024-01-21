Rape-accused Hindu godman Nithyananda says he’s been invited to attend Ayodhya Ram temple event

Rape-accused Hindu godman Nithyananda, who fled India a few years ago to escape rape cases against him, has revealed that the organisers of Monday’s Ram temple event in Ayodhya formally invited him to attend the function.

Nithyananda, who lives in the so-called country of Kailasa, said that he will attend the event on 22 January.

2 More Days Until the Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Don’t miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple’s main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world! Having been formally invited, THE SUPREME PONTIFF OF HINDUISM (SPH), BHAGAVAN SRI NITHYANANDA PARAMASHIVAM will be attending this grand event,” a tweet from Nithyananda’s account read.

In June 2018, a court in Karnataka had framed charges against Nithyananda in a rape case. This prompted Nithyananda to leave India to an unknown location. Later his followers revealed that he had bought an island, declaring it as an independent country, Kailasa.