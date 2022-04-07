Quinton De Kock shines with bat as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Quinton De Kock on Thursday played an impressive knock of 80 runs from 52 balls to ensure that his team Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in their crucial IPL match.



Batting first, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 149-e in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw made 61, while Rishab Pant and Sarfaraz Khan contributed with 39 and 36 respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants had no problem in chasing the target and De Kock decided to single-handedly lead his team to another victory. Skipper KL Rahul made 24 in 25 balls.

A dejected Delhi Capitals captain Pant said after the match, “As a batting unit we were 10-15 short and at the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back brilliantly, credit to them. We were talking about giving 100% till the last ball, no matter what happens. The powerplay was fine, we didn’t get any wicket, our spin attack did well in the middle overs but in the end, we were 10-15 short.”

Rahul, for his part, said, “I think we were brilliant with the ball. In the powerplay, we obviously need to go back and work on but that’s how powerplays go sometimes. We assessed things well after that and bowled better. Obviously, would have loved the bowlers to assess things a bit earlier, but it was nice to see them discuss the lines, lengths, and pace to bowl after the powerplay. Ayush Badoni has held his nerve every time he has gone into bat and he’s delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble. Been a complete team effort so far. The way everyone has stepped up has been brilliant.”