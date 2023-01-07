Punjab’s AAP Minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns amidst corruption allegations

Punjab’s AAP Minister Fauja Singh Sarari has resigned from his post amidst serious allegations of corruption against him.

His resignation came months after he was allegedly heard fixing a deal to extort money in a viral leaked audio clip.

Sarari reportedly sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is understood to have accepted his resignation.

The disgraced minister’s position had become untenable in the government after he was heard allegedly discussing plans with one of his aides to trap some contractors using government officials so that they could extort money from them.

The AAP came to power in Punjab last year promising good governance.