“Pathetic attempt to Malign Hinduism”: Angry outbursts by netizens at Manoj Muntashir Shukla as calls for boycott of Adipurush grow

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon was released in theatres recently with plenty of excitement. However, within hours of its release, netizens have accused the film of attempting to malign Hinduism with its ‘false’ depiction of events and ‘cheap’ dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

What has angered the netizens the most are the dialogues written for Devdatta Nage, who’s playing the charachter of Hanuman.

While the film is believed to have collected more than Rs. 35 crores on the first day of its release, its fate hangs in balance as film lovers urge others to not watch it in the future. This, according to experts, may significantly hamper the future growth of the film.

One social media user wrote on Twitter, “Pathetic attempt to Malign Hinduism after True facts revealed about Peacefuls..Adipurush made with Copy Cat Dialogues Shame on You Manoj Muntashir. There can be no bigger insult to Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram & Prabhu Hanuman ji than this 😡 I also feel some Scam in the making.”

Another commented, “Manoj Muntashir was secular, When Modi came to power, he flipped towards RW. He added Shukla back to his name

to show off his UC status. He thought, RW will blindly support him always. But alas! RW supports only one man blindly. For others,

it’s “One mistake, game over!”.”

“Reading many tweets that people are asking for cases to be filed on Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir for making Adipurush. As a liberal, I will never support this. They should have the freedom. I would encourage them to next work together on a Modi Biopic,” commented another user.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman. It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Shukla has defended his decision to include cheap dialogues for Hanuman saying that this was a deliberate attempt by him.

Critics are now comparing Adipursuh with Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV series, Ramayan, which was aired in the 80s and still remains quite popular among Hindus in India.