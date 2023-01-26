Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Craze for Shah Rukh Khan reaches insane level as die-hard fans sleep outside theatres to watch superstar on screen

Pathaan’s craze has clearly dripped the nation and fans of Shah Rukh Khan are willing to go to any extent just to catch the glimpse of their screen idol. Not only has Pathaan smashed several box office records, but the film has turned some of the actor’s fans into his fans. If people thought that the widespread calls for a boycott of the film would spell disaster for Pathaan, they were blissfully mistaken. The film has sent Indians into a frenzy never seen before. While Pathaan day 2 box office collection in India is said to be over Rs. 65 crore, the film is expected to beat its opening day’s collection and could surpass Rs. 106 crore that it made globally on the day of its release. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been replete with new stories of fans’ craze with some of the fans even choosing to sleep outside theatres to ensure that they do not miss on the opportunity to watch Shah Rukh on screen.

A Twitter user shared a photo of some fans sleeping outside a theatre as he wrote, “The craze of #SRK is beyond any levels fans sleeping near theatres just to get a glimpse of their favourite actor in fdfs through #Pathaan.”

The craze of #SRK is beyond any levels fans sleeping near theatres just to get a glimpse of their favourite actor in fdfs through #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/t7oClzyQ1w — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 25, 2023

Responding to the tweet, one fan reminded how such scenes would be witnessed during Amitabh Bachchan’s time when the actor was at his peak in the 70s and 80s.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film breaks records; slap to members of boycott gang

Earlier, Inox theatre owners in Jammu and Kashmir stunned everyone by displaying the ‘houseful’ sing as it thanked Shah Rukh for coming to the rescue of the entertainment industry. The Inox Theatre tweeted, “Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you #ShahRukhKhan.”

Also Read: Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Heartbreak for boycott gang as Kashmir’s theatre owner confirms ‘houseful’ phenomenon; frenzy of Shah Rukh Khan film grips nation

Experts believe that the film could potentially cross Rs. 400 crore mark by Saturday if there is no dip in the current momentum. Pathaan became the first-ever Bollywood film to cross Rs. 100 crore mark globally on the first day of its release.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film creates history with ‘phenomenal business’ as members of boycott gang convert to fan

Earlier, Karan Johar had taken a dig at India’s boycott gang as he said that the king had gone nowhere and was only waiting for the right time to rule. Shah Rukh has often been addressed as the king by his die-hard fans.

Pathaan has Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. However, now it has emerged that even Salman Khan has a cameo role in the film.