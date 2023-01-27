Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rare praise by Kangana Ranaut for Shah Rukh Khan film before she goes on Twitter rant; called chameleon

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has continued to smash box office records. The film earned more than Rs. 200 crore worldwide in just two days. Analysts say that it is destined to create new box office records as Pathaan day 3 box office collection arrives. The success of Pathaan assumes significance in light of the sustained campaign to boycott Shah Rukh’s film. Among those supporting the boycott of the film were powerful BJP leaders. It was in this context that the rare praise for Pathaan by pro-BJP Kangana Ranaut left many stunned. However, the controversial actor returned to her usual self as she launched a Twitter rant targetting the Shah Rukh Khan film.

In a viral video, Kangana could be seen praising Pathaan. Joined by another pro-BJP actor Anupam Kher, Kangana was heard saying, “Pathaan film is also doing well. Such films should fare well.”

Kangana’s praise for Pathaan left many BJP sympathisers surprised. this prompted many to call her a ‘chameleon.’ One BJP supporter wrote sarcastically, “Hindu Sherni” Kangana Ranaut is seen promoting Pathaan. Congrats to her supporters in RW.”

Kangana soon returned to Twitter and Facebook to take a dig at Shah Rukh. To placate her Hindutva supporters, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan..Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan.”

She added, “It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram. I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan continues to rule the box office. A prominent theatre owner in Kashmir had displayed the ‘houseful’ sign to announce the growing craze for Shah Rukh in the valley.

Some fans had chosen to sleep outside theatres to catch the glimpse of their screen idol in theatres.

