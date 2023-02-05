Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan asks Renuka Shahane if he can reveal ‘top secret’, fears sacking by Colonel Luthra

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most talked-about Indian actor globally at the moment, particularly after his film Pathaan smashed all box office records. The film has become the first Bollywood blockbuster to gross Rs. 400 crore in India, beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which made Rs. 387 crore in its lifetime. Shah Rukh, who refused to promote Pathaan before its release, has been incredibly active in the last few days, taking questions from fans on social media and addressing media persons. On Sunday, Shah Rukh asked Renuka Shahane if he could reveal a well-kept secret about her before expressing his fears for a sacking.

This was after Renuka tweeted a photo of herself with her husband, Ashutosh Rana, saying that she was on her way to watch Pathaan. She wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan ❤ Mausam bilkul sahi hai 😁 kursi ki peti baandh li hai 💃💃😁 with Colonel Luthra ji.”

Shah Rukh replied, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! (Did you not tell Colonel Luthra that you were my first heroine?) Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!”

Responding to King Khan’s tweet, Renuka wrote, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai 😃 aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (How can anything be not known to him. You yourself have called him a astrologer. And he can’t sack you because what you can do, no one else can match).”

Rana, who played the role of Colonel Luthra in Pathaan, too joined the conversation as he wrote, “People’s age increases with time, your age is also increasing. But Luthra is worried about whether he will remain in the next mission or not. Because in the last scene, you got Luthra to say that it’s Pathaan’s sword and Pathaan’s rules. 😅Superb electrifying performance by you @iamsrk ji..congratulations 💐🙏.”

Pathaan’s global success assumes significance in light of the widerspread calls for a boycott by Hindutva fanatics.