Pakistan beat South Africa in T20 World Cup match

Pakistan on Thursday defeated South Africa by 33 runs on DLS in a key T20 World Cup match, played in Australia.



Batting first, Pakistan made 185-9 in 20 overs with Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scoring impressive half-centuries. Khan took just 20 balls to score his fifty. Ahmed made 51 from 35 balls, while Khan was out for 52 from 22 balls.

South Africa could only manage 108-9 after 14 overs after their target was reduced to 142 in 14 overs.

South Africa were 69-4 after nine overs when the match was suspended due to rains. After the game resumed, they were given a new target of 142 in 14 overs.

As well as scoring a brilliant fifty, Shadab Khan also picked up two crucial wickets. Shaheen Afridi dismissed three South African batters.