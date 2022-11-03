Assassination bid on Imran Khan; former Pakistan PM shot at

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot in leg in a chilling assassination attempt at him.



Local Pakistani media reports said that the former Pakistani PM was in a hospital but out of danger.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan too is reported to have sustained injuries in the attack, which took place during the long march in Wazirabad today. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was leading a protest march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was removed from power in April.

One of his senior party colleagues was quoted by news agency AFP as saying, “This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that a male suspect had been arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Ilahi said that ‘those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care.’

Meanwhile, Twitter has erupted with news of the assassination bid on Imran Khan.

Alhamdullilah Imran Khan is safe. CM has taken strict notice of the firing incident near the container. A report has been sought from IG Punjab. The culprit has been arrested as per ground reports. Everyone involved will be brought to justice soon inshAllah. — Muhammad Basharat Raja (@RajaBasharatLAW) November 3, 2022

Millions are praying for health & recovery for my leader @ImranKhanPTI , he is putting his life to change the fate of this nation. He is in Pakistan, while all leaders fled Pakistan, he is here to bring the change. — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) November 3, 2022

Senator ⁦@FaisalJavedKhan⁩ is injured along with ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ but safe now. May Allah protect everyone. pic.twitter.com/VrjizaOIGB — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022

We are living in dark age no one is safe in Pakistan. Praying for @ImranKhanPTI and other workers who are injured after gun shot attack. — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) November 3, 2022

Khan was deposed as the Pakistani prime minister earlier this year after many from his own party and alliance partners revolted against him.