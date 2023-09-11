Novak Djokovic creates history, beats Daniil Medvedev to win 24th Grand Slam at US Open

Novak Djokovic has created history by beating Daniil Medvedev to win his 24th Grand Slam at the US Open in straight sets 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3. With this win, the 36-year-old Serb has now equalled Margaret Court’s 50-year record. He’s also now won two more Grand Slam titles than Spain’s Rafael Nadal.



Reacting to his historic win, Djokovic said, “It obviously means the world to me.”

He added, “I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

“I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?”

Medvedev, for his part, said, “I find it amazing that I beat Novak in a Grand Slam Final. At this point, I’d say that’s the pinnacle of my career.. at the same time, if he & Rafa didn’t exist.. well that’s not possible. I played 5 finals against them & only won 1.. he pushes me to be better.. we met when I was 500 in the world. He was super kind to me. He treated me as a normal person. He still does. Nothing changed. 24 Grand Slams, nothing changed. I think that’s something great about a person.”