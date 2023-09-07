Know how G20 restrictions will affect you in Delhi; ban to start from 9 pm tonight

As the Modi government goes all out in making the G20 meeting a success, residents of Delhi will have to face the consequences of unimaginable restrictions. A large part of the national capital has been covered with green clothes to ensure that foreign delegates of G20 do not get to see the poverty in India’s national capital.

The government has banned the entry of all heavy, medium and light goods vehicles into Delhi. This ban will come into effect from 9 pm today (Thursday) till Sunday midnight. Taxis and autos will not be allowed to operate in the city from 5 am on Saturday, reported NDTV.

According to Indian Express, commuters can use Metro (underground) services as buses will also not be allowed to run for this period. City’s underground train services will run smoothly but the Supreme Court station will be closed as trains will not stop here.

Cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services in the New Delhi district will be shut down from Friday and will remain shut till Sunday. This effectively means that you wouldn’t be able to place any order with Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Big Basket apps in the NDMC area.

According to the Delhi Police, all offices, banks, financial institutions in the New Delhi district will remain closed from 8 to 10 August.

Vehicles carrying essential items such as milk, vegetables and medical supplies will be allowed to enter Delhi. But they will have to carry essential documents and display ‘No Entry Permissions’ sign on their vehicles.

Residents and tourists wishing to visit famous landmarks such as India Gate or Rashtrapati Bhawan in the New Delhi district wouldn’t be allowed.

Among top world leaders expected to arrive in India for the G20 meet are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the Modi government’s decision to use gold and silver utensils to serve food to G20 guests has sparked outrage.