New Zealand shock Australia, register biggest win in T20 format against arch rivals

New Zealand on Saturday registered their biggest win in a T20 International against Australia as they beat their arch-rivals by 80 runs in a T20 World Cup match. Devon Conway was the star in New Zealand’s victory as the wicket-keeper-batter made 92 off just 58 balls. Jimmy Neesham contributed with 13-ball 26 runs. Finn Allen faced just 16 deliveries to play a knock of 42 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 200-3. However, Australia were bowled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the top-scorer as he made 28 runs from 20 balls.

Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee shared three wickets each while Trent Boult picked up two wickets.

England are facing Afghanistan in their first match of the competition later today.