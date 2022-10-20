Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister

Liz Truss has resigned as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, making her one of the shortest-serving prime ministers.



Speaking outside the 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she came into office at a time of ‘great economic and international instability.’

She said she could not deliver the mandate she was elected on by Tory members and, therefore, was resigning. “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she told dozen-odd reporters.

Her decision to step down from the post came moments after she met with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady today.

Truss said that she had told King Charles she was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

Truss had become the new prime minister after the resignation by Boris Johnson only six weeks ago. She said that she will remain the prime minister ‘until a successor is chosen.’