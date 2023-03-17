Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji-starrer film struggles despite Gauri Khan throwing her weight behind after Pathaan’s unprecedented success

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway received more support from Gauri Khan on the day of its release for the second time. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife took to social media to give the film the much-needed push. However, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Day 1 Box Office Collection indicates that the film has struggled to achieve the desired numbers. This was despite Pathaan himself showering love on Rani, his former co-star.

Shah Rukh had taken to social media to write, “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch..”

Gauri on Friday shared an adorable photo of herself with Rani as she wrote, “Best wishes #mrschatterjeevsnorway . . Lots of ❤️.”

This is not the first time that Gauri has publicly backed Rani’s film. Not too long ago, she had written, “An impactful performance by Rani… showing why she’s one of the best actresses of our times. Don’t miss this film, it’s brilliant! In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway.”

But the box office numbers may not come a relief for Rani. The film is believed to have earned little over Rs. 1 crore on the opening day. This number could rise over the weekend, taking the daily figure to Rs. 5 crore, but this wouldn’t be enough for the film to be declared a commercial success.