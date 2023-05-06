Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is facing heat from fans for taking a leaf out of Virat Kohli’s book for an on-field scuffle with Phil Salt of Delhi Capitals during an IPL match on Saturday. RCB lost the match but Siraj earned the limelight for the wrong reasons after he was seen having a go at the RCB batter. The development came just days after Kohli was seen engaged in a fight with Gautam Gambhir after an IPL match between the RCB and Lucknow Super Giants.



Batting first, RCB posted a total of 181-4 with Kohli scoring 55 from 46 balls. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis made 45 from 32 deliveries.

However, Delhi Capitals achieved the target in just 16.4 overs by losing just three wickets. Salt was the tormentor-in-chief for the RCB as he made 87 from 45 balls. Siraj, who’s been the pick of the bowler for the RCB in this edition of the IPL, went for 28 runs in his two overs, forcing his skipper to not give him the ball again in the match.

Also Read: “Trouble in the cowshed”: War of words between Rajat Sharma and Gautam Gambhir triggers hilarious reactions; India TV founder backs Virat Kohli

Salt hit Siraj for two huge sixes and a four in the fifth over of the match. This was when Siraj was seen losing his cool and targetting Salt with his angry outbursts. David Warner, who was batting at the other end, had to intervene to defuse the tension.

Although Siraj reached out to Salt and hugged him after the match, this did not stop cricket fans from slamming him for his angry outbursts.

I don’t know what this Siraj guy thinks of himself. He should be banned for atleast 2-3 matches. pic.twitter.com/5ajyAhFGQk — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 6, 2023

Siraj was the main culprit in LSGvRCB game, but he escaped that day. Today also he tried to do lafda with Philip Salt. Sira showing unnecessary aggression to Salt.#RCBvsDC #siraj pic.twitter.com/HEWoXtkE1e — Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) May 6, 2023

Siraj is the most dislikeable Cricketer i’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/lzsdzLk27b — ` (@rahulmsd_91) May 2, 2023

Siraj abused Salt but yet salt told “well bowled” after that when siraj got him beaten🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/h1rz1MGFnF — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) May 6, 2023