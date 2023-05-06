In photos: Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani seen holding intense conversations with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, trigger hilarious speculations; Rohit Sharma should worry?

Rarely do you see the owner of an IPL team holding intense conversations with the captain of the rival team especially after your team has suffered a humiliating defeat. That’s precisely what Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani did with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after her side faced a crushing defeat on Saturday. Immediately after the match, Nita and her son, Akash Ambani, were seen holding an intense conversation with Dhoni, triggering hilarious speculations about the future of Rohit Sharma.

Soon after the match, both Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani were seen busy in intense conversation with Dhoni as they exchanged smiles. The photo went viral triggering hilarious speculations as some fans felt that Nita was trying to convince Dhoni to replace Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians next year.

The speculation assumed significance in light of Rohit Sharma’s poor run with the bat. The India skipper was out for a duck in Mumbai Indians’ match against CSK.

MS Dhoni with Nita Ambani & Akash Ambani having fun & talking after the match. pic.twitter.com/1CqBBZFEkR — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2023

What is success?

A multi billionaire, Nita Ambani, also the owner of CSK’s rivals MI, carefully and patiently listening to MS Dhoni and says “M S Dhoni is the captain i respect the most”

This is success. pic.twitter.com/FHYBsFCB3L — Bhavya (@BhavyaaDhoni) May 6, 2023

Sakshi Dhoni With Ziva And Nita & Akash Ambani With Their Umpire MrSillySam At Chepauk For CSK VS MI Rivalry!! #CSKVSMI😁💛💙 pic.twitter.com/18PSTFvphv — Sanyam Jain (@MrSillySam) May 6, 2023

Saturday’s match played the CSK’s home ground in Chennai. Also present in the stadium to support Dhoni were his wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva.

While CSK have performed exceedingly well in the current season of the IPL, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have struggled to dominate the proceedings.