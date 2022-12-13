Messi magic destroys Croatia in Fifa World Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi was the tormentor-in-chief for Croatia as they lost to Argentina 0-3 in the first semi-final of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



While Julian Alvarez scored twice, Messi scored one through penalty. However, the legendary Argentina player was involved in his side’s third goal as he displayed a sheer magic to set the ball for Alvarez the third goal.

Croatia were the runners-up in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, losing to France in the final.

Also Read: Argentina survives World Cup scare as Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Messi shine; set up semi-final clash with Croatia

As for Argentina, the last time they reached the World Cup final was way back in 2014 when they lost to Germany.

Critics had written off Argentina in this World Cup after they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their first group match.

Also Read: “Saudis didn’t even wait for Eid to sacrifice the GOAT”: ‘GOAT’ jokes set Twitter on fire after Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina

France will face Morroco, who stunned Portugal in a quarter-final, on Wednesday.