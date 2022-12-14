Morocco’s dream World Cup run comes to end, lose to mighty France 0-2 in semi-final

Morocco’s dream run in the Fifa World Cup came to an end on Wednesday after they suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of mighty France in the second semi-final.



Theo Hernández gave France the lead in the fifth minute of the match before Randal Kolo increased the lead to 2-0 in the 79th minute.

French star striker Kylian Mbappe, who set up the second goal, and Muani who scored the second goal, are both from the same town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris.

France will now face Argentina in the final on Sunday. France are aiming to retain the World Cup having won it in 2018 by beating Croatia.

Morocco, on the other hand, would have become the first African and Arab team to reach the final had they defeated France in today’s semi-final.

France have now become the first team in history to reach two back-to-back World Cup finals.