Manish Sisodia arrested in liquor scam case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam case.

Sisodia is alleged to have committed corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. He and his party have denied the allegations.

According to news agency PTI, the CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 AM for the second round of questioning. He took out a roadshow with his supporters before arriving at the CBI headquarters for questioning.

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI questioned the AAP leader on various aspects of the controversial excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

Before his arrest, Sisodia had made a passionate appeal to his supporters to look after his ailing wife. Reacting to his appeal, his boss and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted, “We will take care of ur family Manish, don’t worry.”