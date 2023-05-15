Man, who took selfie with Aryan Khan in NCB office, planned to extort Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan; CBI’s sensational FIR against Sameer Wankhede

In a sensational development, the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against disgraced NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has revealed that KP Gosavi had planned to extort Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan by arresting his son Aryan Khan. Gosavi, who was said to be an independent witness had clicked a selfie with Aryan immediately after the latter’s arrest in the fake drug racket case. This conclusively proves the charges first made by Gosavi personal bodyguard and NCB witness, Prabhakar Sail, that the reason behind arresting Aryan Khan was to extort money from the Bollywood megastar.

Sail, who worked as Gosavi’s personal bodyguard, had said in his affidavit that he heard Gosavi speak with one Sam D’Souza about extorting Rs. 25 crores from the arrest of Aryan Khan and the need to pay Rs. 8 crores to the then NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.. He had also alleged that Gosavi had also made him sign blank pages.

According to Sail’s affidavit, he was present in the car when Gosavi spoke to D’Souza.

Sail had also alleged that Gosavi held a meeting with D’Souza and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, in a car the same evening. The NCB witness had added that he received the cash from Gosavi and personally delivered it to D’Souza.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had sensationally alleged that Wankhede was illegally tapping the phones of Bollywood actors, politicians and businessmen in Mumbai with the help of two private people.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug case and had to spend several weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail until the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

Gosavi had gone absconding until the Maharashtra Police arrested him from Pune.