Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s presence in IPL broadcast irks Hindutva supporters as #BoycottStarSports trends

Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s presence during the broadcast of an IPL match has left Hindutva supporters seething in anger. Hindutva supporters, who accuse Faruqui of making fun of their deities, have now vowed to boycott Star Sports, the host broadcaster of IPL. No sooner did the news of Faruqui’s appearance on Star Sports emerge, hashtag #BoycottStarSports began to trend on social media.

Many questioned the rationale behind inviting a controversial comedian during the broadcast of a cricket match.

One user wrote, “A time where Bollywood is hesitating to promote Kerala story, Star sports is giving platform to a Hinduphobic & Propagandist Munawar Faruqui. #BoycottStarSports.”

Faruqui was joined by former cricketer Irfan Pathan and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur during the broadcast.

The comedian from Gujarat had courted controversy for allegedly mocking Hindu deities with his jokes. He was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police and had to spend several weeks in jail. He later took part in a reality show hosted by pro-Hindutva Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut, who’s known for making hateful utterances against Muslims and Islam.