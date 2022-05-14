Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup

Liverpool on Saturday defeated Chelsea on penalties to lift the FA Cup. This was after both finished goalless, forcing the match to go into extra time.

Both teams failed to score even in extra time, taking the game into penalties, where Liverpool won the match 6-5.

With today’s result, Chelsea became the first team in the history of the FA Cup to lose the final in three consecutive years. They lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal in 2020, Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool this year.

Chelsea appeared to be the better team in the match and created many chances but failed to convert those chances into goals.

Chelsea had also lost this year’s League Cup on penalties to Liverpool.

Liverpool had two players namely Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk due to injuries.